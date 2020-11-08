Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova

Samodanova announced her split from the Dancing With the Stars pro via her Instagram Story on November 6, writing, “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end.”

Savchenko then confirmed the news in a statement to Us: “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”