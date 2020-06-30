Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Jackson Michie and Holly Allen

Michie announced on June 18 that the Big Brother couple split after one year together. “I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Allen. “Please respect our wishes for privacy on the matter and understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this. We love our supporters, we love big brother, and we couldn’t be more thankful for everyone along the way who has stood behind us and helped us forward.”