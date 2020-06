Jaime King and Kyle Newman

The Hart of Dixie alum filed for divorce from Newman on May 18 at a Los Angeles court. At the time, King also submitted a request for a temporary restraining order and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation. She was “partially granted” the restraining order, which forbids Newman from being “within 100 yards” of her, while the emergency motion was denied by a judge. The two share sons James and Leo.