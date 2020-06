Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari

Following an extended three-week stay in the Bahamas amid the pandemic in March, Cavallari filed for divorce from Cutler after seven years of marriage upon the family’s return to Nashville. The Hills alum announced the separation via Instagram on April 26, writing, “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.” The two share three children, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor.