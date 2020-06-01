Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Jill Martin and Erik Brooks

“This pandemic has taken a toll on so many aspects of life — it’s such a difficult time for everyone,” the Today contributor told the New York Post’s Page Six in a statement on May 17. “Erik is the most magnificent person, but with him living in Boston with his children, and me living in New York, the distance just became too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that’s important to us both.” The couple’s breakup came one year after their engagement.