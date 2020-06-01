Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

Hough and Laich announced their separation on May 29, after nearly three years of marriage. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the estranged pair said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place.” The news came after the Utah native began quarantining separately from the former hockey star in April.