Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

On July 3, The country singer and her husband announced they were divorcing on July 3. “We’ve made this painful decision together,” they said in a statement at the time. “We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”