Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Us confirmed on June 11, that the “Since U Been Gone” singer filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years on June 4. The two had been quarantining with their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander in Montana, when the papers were filed in L.A. Blackstock, who married Clarkson in 2013, also shares son Seth and daughter Savannah with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.