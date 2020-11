Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Eric Nichols

“I’m no longer in a relationship. We decided to follow separate paths for now. We are different people who have grown apart seeking development and happiness,” Dos Santos Lima wrote via Instagram on November 19, confirming that she and Nichols had split again more than one year after their initial September 2019 breakup. “This is a new chapter in my life and I’m excited to see what happens next,” the 90 Day Fiancé star added.