Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

Eight months after rekindling their romance, the Riverdale costars called it quits again in May 2020. The breakup came after Sprouse’s TV dad, Skeet Ulrich, and his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, said the pair “were a very cute couple” during an Instagram Live days earlier. Throughout quarantine, the duo were living in separate spaces, with Sprouse quarantining with costar KJ Apa.