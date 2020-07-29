Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Meek Mill and Milan Harris
The rapper announced the couple's breakup on Twitter on July 26. "We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!" the "Going Bad" rapper tweeted. The split came less than a week after Kanye West claimed in a Twitter rant that his wife, Kim Kardashian, cheated with the rapper after they met up at an L.A. hotel in 2018. Mill appeared to deny the allegation on social media on July 22. Mill and Harris welcomed their first child, a boy, in May 2020.