Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen

Us confirmed on May 13 that the pair filed for divorce after five years of marriage. The Full House alum lodged an emergency divorce petition on May 14 with the New York City courts amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was rejected while the courts were undergoing an eight-week moratorium due to the health crisis. Once the restrictions were lifted, Olsen’s legal team filed her divorce papers officially. She originally signed a petition for divorce on April 17, which was stalled due to the COVID-19 holdups.