Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino

The TLC star announced on May 21 via Instagram that she was no longer engaged to Severino after he got another woman pregnant. “Chase and I are no longer engaged,” the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star wrote. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”