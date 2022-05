Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

“I said ‘No, I don’t want a prenup,’ but I really wanted a prenup. Really bad. But I said no, I don’t want one,” Shepard told Conan O’Brien about the discussions he had with Bell ahead of their October 2013 wedding. something good came over me for once and I made the right decision. But the joke is now on her because she’s become much more successful than me and has much more money than me.”