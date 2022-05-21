Celebrity Couples Who Got Married With a Prenup — and the Ones Who Didn’t

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The Bring it On star didn’t have any legal agreements in place when she married NFL player Chris Howard in 2001 and she was determined not to make the same mistake twice. (They split in 2006.) “The biggest difference between this and the last marriage will be a prenup – at my insistence,” Union told Arsenio Hall in February 2014, after getting engaged to the NBA player. “When you have your own stuff, you don’t need to worry about anyone else’s stuff. So everyone should go into the relationship knowing ‘I’m here for you and you’re here for me.’ And the reality is, I’ve never seen Dwyane balance a checkbook.”

She continued: “I’ve got to protect my stuff. It’s the wave of the future, protecting your stuff.”