Celebrity Couples Who Got Married With a Prenup — and the Ones Who Didn’t

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

The “Hollaback Girl” performer didn’t have a prenup in place when she married Rossdale in September 2002, making both musicians legally entitled to an equal half of the money they made during their 13-year relationship. When they split in August 2015, a source told Us that the Bush frontman agreed to an “unequal split” of their assets, giving Stefani more money.

Before she and Blake Shelton tied the knot in July 2021, however, the No Doubt frontwoman made sure an agreement was in place. “They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” a source told Us in November 2020. “The process has been extremely effortless.”