Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

When the Open Book author married the former boy band member in October 2002, she was “offended” by the prospect of getting a prenup, she later told Dr. Oz. However, once the couple called it quits three years later, Simpson felt that she had made a mistake by not getting one. “I wish I would’ve signed a prenup,” she said during her February 2020 appearance on the show.