Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom

The Good American co-founder is a strong advocate for prenups. “Everybody needs a prenup!” she told E! News in June 2011. “I mean, I don’t care if you make $5 or $5 million, in this day and age … people are crazy, you never know. And when you have businesses together, like we do, you have to protect yourself. It doesn’t mean you don’t love them.” Kardashian and Odom got married in September 2009 and their divorce was finalized in December 2016.