Celebrity Couples Who Got Married With a Prenup — and the Ones Who Didn’t

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice

The reality star claimed that Joe was the one who “made [her] sign a prenup” before their 1999 wedding on a January 2020 episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey. “A week before we were getting married, Joe asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that,” she explained, noting that she almost called off the wedding as a result. “Being Italian, I have old-school parents, and it’s an embarrassing thing to call off a wedding.”

Teresa added: “I didn’t even read it, I just said, ‘I want you to put one thing in there. If you ever cheat, the prenup is void.'”