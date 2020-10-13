Anthony Galindo Ibarra

On October 3, the former Menudo singer died at age 41 after a suicide attempt on September 27. “It is with deep pain that we want to inform you that today, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:43 in the afternoon, our dear Anthony Galindo has passed away after 6 days where the doctors did what was humanly possible to save his life,” Ibarra’s family said in a statement on his Instagram page. “We thank you for all the prayers and support in these difficult times for our family and for so many people who had the opportunity to meet him personally and as an artist.”