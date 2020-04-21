RIP Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost By Us Weekly Staff April 21, 2020 v 65 1 / 65 Ashley Mattingly The former Playboy Playmate died by suicide at age 33 on April 15 at her home in Austin, Texas. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Get More Focus & Relief With This All-Natural Supplement This No. 1 Bestselling Amazon Carbon Filter Face Cover Ships in 3 Days! More News