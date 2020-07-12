Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley‘s only son died on July 12 at the age of 27. TMZ reported that the grandson of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The musician and actor’s mother was “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated,” her rep said in a statement to Us, who added that Lisa Marie was “trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.” Benjamin’s father was Lisa Marie’s first husband, Danny Keough.