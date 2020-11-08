Brax

Born Braxton Baker, the rapper and social media influencer died at the age of 21 in November. The specifics of her death are still unclear. “At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form,” her mother, Latricia Lofting, posted via Instagram on November 5. “There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us. Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels.”