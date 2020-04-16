Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Brian Dennehy

The Tommy Boy actor and Broadway star passed away from “natural causes” on April 15. He was 81. The Tony winner’s daughter Elizabeth Dennehy shared the news via social media following his death. “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related,” Elizabeth wrote via Twitter. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.”