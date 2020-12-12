Charley Pride

The country superstar died in Dallas on December 12 of complications from coronavirus. He was 86. Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, Jason Aldean and Reba McEntire were among the stars who paid tribute to the trailblazer, with the “9 to 5” singer tweeting, “I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you.” Morris took aim at the Country Music Association Awards, where Pride was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in November. “I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged,” she tweeted. “Rest in power, Charley.” Aldean shared a photo of a young Pride on Instagram and wrote, “I can’t imagine what this man went through as a Black Country Music artist trying to break into this business, but what a career he had. I grew up such a fan of his music and his voice and he will be greatly missed by all of us. RIP Mr. Charley Pride.”