RIP Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost By Us Weekly Staff 10 hours ago Charlie Daniels Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock 114 1 / 114 Charlie Daniels The “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer died at age 83 on July 6 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News