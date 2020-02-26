Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Clive Cussler

The author of Sahara, a book that was turned into an action-adventure film in 2005 starring Matthew McConaughey, passed away on Monday, February 24. He was 88.

“It is with a heavy heart that I want to share the sad news that my husband, Clive passed away on Monday,” a statement on the late author’s Facebook page read on February 26. “It has been a privilege and a great honor to share in his life. I want to thank you, his fans and friends for all the support, for all the good times and all the adventures you have shared with him. He was the kindest, most gentle man I ever met. I know, his adventures will continue.”