David Lander

The actor best known for playing Andrew “Squiggy” Swiggman alongside Michael McKean’s Lenny Kosnowski in the 1970s sitcom Laverne & Shirley died on December 4 at the age of 73. TMZ reported that the actor passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. of complications from multiple sclerosis. The Twin Peaks alum was diagnosed with the condition in 1984 but kept it a secret for 15 years.