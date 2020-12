David Prowse

The actor, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, died at age 85 on November 28 after battling a short illness. “It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85,” Prowse’s agent, Thomas Bowington, confirmed via Twitter