Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Dawn Wells Dies COVID-19 82
Dawn Wells at the 55th Anniversary of 'Gilligan's Island' at Hollywood Museum on September 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Dawn Wells

The Gilligan’s Island actress died of COVID complications on December 30. She was 82 years old.

 

