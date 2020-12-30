RIP Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost By Us Weekly Staff 3 hours ago Dawn Wells at the 55th Anniversary of 'Gilligan's Island' at Hollywood Museum on September 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. MediaPunch/Shutterstock 203 1 / 203 Dawn Wells The Gilligan’s Island actress died of COVID complications on December 30. She was 82 years old. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News