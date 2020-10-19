Doreen Montalvo

The actress, who appeared in Broadway productions of In the Heights and Mrs. Doubtfire and TV shows including Law & Order and The Good Wife, died at age 56 on October 17 after a sudden ailment. “Doreen didn’t just light up the stage, she brightened the light in all of those around her,” Montalvo’s manager, Steve Maihack, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “She was having quite the year with two films in the can and a new Broadway show … but she would be so happy to know she will live on through these projects and the outpouring of love from every corner of the business.”