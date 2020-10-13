Eddie Van Halen

The Van Halen cofounder’s son, Wolfgang, confirmed via social media on October 6 that the rock music legend died at age 65 after fighting throat cancer for several years. “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang tweeted in a statement. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is survived by his son, wife Janie Liszewski and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli.