Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya

The Olympic figure skater, who competed for at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics alongside skating partner Harley Windsor, died at the age of 20, the Australian Olympic Committee confirmed on July 17. Her cause of death was not initially disclosed, but her coach Andrei Khekalo later confirmed to AFP that she fell from a sixth-floor window in Moscow. CBS News reported that her death was an apparent suicide.