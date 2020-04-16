Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Howard Finkel

The WWE confirmed that the legendary wrestling announcer passed away on April 16. “When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel,” the company said in a statement addressing the loss of their 2009 Hall of Fame inductee. “In addition to his legendary tenure as a ring announcer, The Fink was an indispensable resource inside the WWE offices for his vast knowledge of sports-entertainment history.” Finkel’s cause of death was not announced at the time.