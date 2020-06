Huey

Huey (real name Lawrence Franks Jr.) was killed in a shooting in Kinloch, Missouri, on June 25, USA Today reported. The St. Louis rapper, who was best known for his 2006 single “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” was 32. Police have not released details about how the shooting unfolded but revealed that a 21-year-old man was also wounded and is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.