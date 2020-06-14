Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Jas Waters

The This Is Us writers’ Twitter account confirmed Waters’ death on June 10. “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” the statement read. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.” The former reporter, who was 39 when she died, was most recently part of the Kidding writing team.