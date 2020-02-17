Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Jason Davis

The former Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew star died on February 16 at the age of 35. “I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles,” his mother, Nancy David Rickel, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.” The grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and former owner of 20th Century Fox Marvin Davis and brother of Brandon Davis appeared in the films Rush Hour and Beverly Hills Ninja and on TV in Roseanne, 7th Heaven and the Disney Channel animated series Recess. He had been open about his struggles with substance abuse and recently cofounded the charity Cure Addiction Now.