Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Joe Diffie

The country singer, who had hits in the ‘90s with songs like “John Deere Green” and “Third Rock From the Sun,” died on March 29 at the age of 61 due to complications related to coronavirus, his publicist confirmed to Rolling Stone. Diffie had revealed just two days earlier that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment,” he said in a statement on March 27 that asked “the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”