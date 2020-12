John Le Carre

The British author, whose real name was David John Moore Cornwell, died on December 12 at the age of 89 from pneumonia. Le Carré, who worked for both the British Security Service (MI5) and Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), wrote novels including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Little Drummer Girl, The Night Manager, The Constant Gardener and A Most Wanted Man, all of which were adapted for film and TV.