Kelly Preston

The Jerry Maguire actress died at age 57 on July 12 after secretly battling breast cancer for two years. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” John Travolta wrote via Instagram of his wife of 28 years, with whom he shared daughter Ella and son Benjamin. Preston was predeceased by the couple’s eldest son, Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.