Kenzo Takada

The fashion designer, who founded the Kenzo brand, died in Paris on October 4 at the age of 81 from coronavirus complications, his spokesperson told Agence-France Presse. Takada’s death came 50 years after he launched his first collection in the French capital, six years after coming to the country from his native Japan, where he was one of the first male students at Tokyo’s Bunka Fashion College. Takada retired in 1999 after selling his brand to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.