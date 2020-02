Kevin Conway

The director and actor died on February 5 at the age of 77 from a heart attack, Conway’s publicist confirmed to Deadline. The New York native was best known for his roles in 1993’s Gettysburg, 2000’s Thirteen Days and 2006’s Invincible. His TV credits included The Outer Limits, The Black Donnellys, Who Killed Jane Doe? and The Good Wife. He had a total of 80 acting credits and one directing credit to his name before his death.