Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Kirk Douglas

The Spartacus actor died at the age of 103 on February 5. His son Michael Douglas confirmed the news in a statement posted to Instagram. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”