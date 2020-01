Kobe Bryant

The former L.A. Lakers player died at the age of 41 after his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, on January 26. The NBA great was traveling with eight other people when a fire reportedly broke out on the aircraft. Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda told KTLA that witnesses reported the helicopter went down quickly and slammed into the ground. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.