Leanza Cornett

The 1993 Miss America winner died at age 49 on October 28 after being hospitalized for a head injury. “Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you,” the Miss America Organization said in a statement via Facebook. Cornett is survived by her sons, Kai and Avery, whom she shared with ex-husband Mark Steines.