Lexii Alijai

The rapper passed away on January 2 at the age of 21. The “Hate U Again” singer’s family confirmed the news on Facebook. “You’re a real legend. If you know or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!” her cousin, Raeisah Clark, wrote on social media. “I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It’s too soon.”