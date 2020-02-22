Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Lindsey Lagestee

The Dixie Crush frontwoman passed away on February 17 after she sustained injuries from a car wreck. In a statement to the band’s Facebook page, the country group spoke highly of the singer. “Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy,” the statement read. “Lindsey was a founding member of Dixie Crush back in 2015. From the very beginning, everyone knew she was something special. Her Uncle Tony described her best as a supernova. Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience leaving an indelible impression.”

The statement continued, “Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships.”