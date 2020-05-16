Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Lynn Shelton

The Little Fires Everywhere director died on May 15 at the age of 54. Her partner, Marc Maron, confirmed her passing in a statement to IndieWire, revealed that she “collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.” The podcast host said he is “leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock” and doesn’t know “how to move forward in this moment.” Maron, who is one of the stars of GLOW, added that Shelton, who directed some episodes of the show, “was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

Shelton also directed four episodes of the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere and the show’s star Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to pay tribute to the filmmaker. “I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday,” she captioned a Polaroid pic of the two of them. “I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. She said the book truly spoke to her, and that she longed to direct a show that spoke meaningfully about motherhood, sexuality, race, and class in America. And she did. She cared deeply about the WHOLE cast and crew, making sure we all felt heard, seen and appreciated. Lynn also shared so much of her life with us. Her love of her son, how motherhood changed her life, her life changing decisions that made her the woman she was. I feel so fortunate that I got to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. Her spirit touched so many people in the filmmaking world. Her memory lives on in our vivid days together on set and in her wonderful films. Please watch her work and see her talent for yourself.”