Mahlon Reyes

Reyes, who worked as a deckhand on Deadliest Catch, died at the age of 38, a rep for Discovery confirmed to Us on August 1. TMZ reported that the father of four suffered a heart attack on July 25 in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana, and was transported to a local hospital but never regained consciousness. His wife told the outlet that the family decided to take him off life support the following day. Reyes was cremated and his Deadliest Catch castmates plan to spread some of his ashes in the Bering Sea.