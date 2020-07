Malik B.

“Mourning my beloved cousin today,” the rapper’s cousin Don Champion tweeted on July 29, confirming his death. “He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He’d give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk. #RIP.” No cause of death was reported. Malik B. was best known as one of the founding members of The Roots. He was 47.